Biagio Conte, the much loved lay missionary in Palermo but not only, has died. He fought against cancer for months, continuing to send messages of peace and hope even in the days when he got worse. “Let’s stay united for a better world, together we can do it”, his words last Thursday during the mass celebrated at noon in front of his agony room, in the mission headquarters in via Decollati.

Around the bed of the lay missionary, his historical “brothers” remained until the last moment, people who lent their time and their profession to the dream of a better world that Conte carried forward in Palermo for over thirty years . Francesco Russo, the doctor-volunteer who looked after him with love in the hardest days together with Antonio Fulco, the biologist who took care of the sick with him.

The mayor of Palermo, Roberto Lagalla, has proclaimed the city mourning. “The disappearance of Biagio Conte leaves a void that cannot be filled in Palermo – the words of the mayor -. Even in the last most dramatic hours, the whole city rallied around brother Biagio, bearing witness to the value of the human heritage that he leaves us today and that we must not waste”.

“The last meeting a few days ago with Biagio Conte, during which he advised me never to forget the poor, will remain unforgettable for me. In fact, a legacy left to the city to be guarded with a sense of responsibility. It is in this spirit that the administration and our community must stay close to the Hope and Charity Mission which will continue to be a point of reference for Palermo even if from today it will have to do without its founder, his guide who will still remain a source of inspiration for all of us”.

“I express my deepest condolences to the family of brother Biagio Conte, to the patients and volunteers of his Mission”, said the president of the Region Renato Schifani. “Today the missionary left us after days of suffering, but the memory of him will remain indelible – he added -. With his daily and tireless commitment in favor of the least, he reminded us how, for every Christian, charity is an essential condition of one’s human existence and a concrete implementation of one’s faith. Aware that his loss leaves a void that cannot be filled, I can only say that his example will be more alive than ever in inspiring my personal actions of solidarity towards others and those of my government”.