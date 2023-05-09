Biagio Antonacci attacks Simone Cristicchi: “I never heard from him again”

Biagio Antonacci against Simone Cristicchi: the singer, in fact, attacked his colleague, guilty of not having had more gratitude towards him after the success achieved with the hit I would like to sing like Biagio Antonacci.

Interviewed by Corriere della SeraBiagio Antonacci has retraced his professional and private life: from the beginning to his friendship with Laura Pausini and Eros Ramazzotti up to the sense of guilt linked to his ex Marianna Morandi.

The singer, however, as mentioned, did not give up removing a few pebbles from his shoe, as in the case of his colleague Simone Cristicchi of whom he said: “At the time he was a piano bar and came to ask me for permission to a concert in Rome. I told him: if you go on stage tonight in front of eight thousand people you will be able to do it”.

“I haven’t heard a nice gesture from him since, for a song that is still his biggest hit. I live on gestures, on human empathy, the recognition that lies in a word: one must always say thank you. Then I exaggerate, I always say thanks to anyone, even inappropriately” said Biagio Antonacci who this year performed Cristicchi’s hit on the stage of the Sanremo Festival 2023 together with the singer Tananai.