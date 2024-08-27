Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2024 – 21:54

Congresswoman Bia Kicis (PL-DF) presented this Monday, 26th, a request to summon former TSE advisor Eduardo Tagliaferro to provide clarifications to the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ).

The expert is the linchpin of the accusations that Alexandre de Moraes ignored the necessary procedures to request reports from the Special Advisory Office for Combating Disinformation (AEED) of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), where Tagliaferro worked, to investigate Bolsonaro supporters.

According to the deputy, this would be an opportunity to clarify what she calls “the disparity in investigations of right-wing politicians and citizens compared to those on the left, based on reports commissioned by the office of Minister Alexandre de Moraes and conducted by Mr. Eduardo Tagliaferro”.

In an interview with StateTagliaferro stated that Moraes did in fact investigate more right-wing people. “I can say that the right wing was investigated more. Few and far between were the people on the left for whom I received investigation requests. This is statistical. Just look at my reports and the number of profiles and accounts that we blocked during the elections,” the expert stated.

Kicis said that summoning Tagliaferro would be an opportunity to clarify questions about “impartiality, possible political persecution and misuse of public resources.” The request, however, still has to be approved by his peers.