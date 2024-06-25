The deputy was the target of an attack on June 15; other Bolsonaro deputies also had their websites taken down

The federal deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) wrote on his X (former Twitter) profile this Tuesday (June 25, 2024) that his site is back. “I believe that largely due to the attitude of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira“, he wrote. According to Kicis, she asked for action due to the interference in legislative activity by the hacker.

“We will not be intimidated and we will continue fighting for life, family and freedom”, wrote the deputy. The Kicis website features the publication of projects, opinion articles by the congresswoman, as well as a photo gallery and the congresswoman’s contact information.

In addition to the deputy’s page, the site of the son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and the personal pages of PL federal deputies Alexandre Ramagem (RJ) and Delegate Paulo Bilynskyj (SP) twere also knocked down. When trying to access the websites, unavailability messages are displayed.

In your profile on XBia Kicis classified the attack as “criminal, of someone who is intolerant, who does not respect anyone who thinks differently” and said he will “report those responsible”.

The attacks took place during the debate on the PL (bill) 1,904 2024, which became known as the “anti-abortion” PL. All those mentioned were in favor of the measure.