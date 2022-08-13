





The Brazilian Bia Haddad continues to shine at the WTA 1000 in Toronto (Canada) and defeated Swiss Belinda Bencic, current champion of the modality at the Olympic Games, by 2 sets to 1 (partials of 2/6, 6/3 and 6/3), in Friday night (12), to qualify for the semifinals of the competition.

“From the opening round I face difficult moments in every game. The first set was especially tough. Today, when I entered the court, I started making a lot of mistakes, but I told myself to keep fighting, because the game changes very fast”, said the 26-year-old from São Paulo about her comeback triumph.

The Brazilian’s next challenge will be the winner of the duel between Czech Karolina Plíšková and Chinese Qinwen Zheng.

The current season has been special for the 26-year-old from São Paulo, who last Monday (8) reached the 24th position in the ranking of the International Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). This year Bia won the two main titles of her career (the WTA 250 in Nottingham and Birmingham, both in England), in addition to being champion in the WTA 125 in Saint Malo (France). In doubles, the Brazilian started the year taking the title at the WTA 500 in Sydney (Australia), alongside Kazakh Anna Danilina. In June, in addition to the singles title, she lifted the doubles trophy at the WTA 250 in Nottingham, this time in partnership with China’s Shuai Zhang.







