





The Brazilian Bia Haddad Maia was surpassed by the Romanian Simona Halep, by 2 sets to 1 (partials of 6/3, 2/6 and 6/3) this Sunday (14), and was the runner-up of the WTA 1000 in Toronto. (Canada).

This campaign was historic, as it was the first time that a representative from Brazil reached a 1000 level decision (which is only below Grand Slam tournaments) in the open (modern) era of tennis, which began in 1968. which, among others, had victories over Canadian Leylah Fernandez (runner-up in the 2020 edition of the US Open), Polish Iga Świątek (world ranking leader) and Swiss Belinda Bencic (Olympic champion), left the Brazilian in the 16th position in the ranking of the International Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

️ BIA! BIA! BIA! A run in Toronto will see Beatriz Haddad Maia make her Top 20 debut next week #NBO22 pic.twitter.com/J4IRL45BKi — wta (@WTA) August 14, 2022

The tennis player’s entry into the world’s top 20 will be confirmed in the list update next Monday (15). This is the best position ever achieved by a national athlete (in the 1960s, when Maria Esther Bueno collected titles, the world ranking did not yet exist).







