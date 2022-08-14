





Brazilian Bia Haddad guaranteed her presence in the WTA 1000 final in Toronto (Canada) after defeating Czech Karolina Plíšková by 2 sets to 0, partial 6/4 and 7/6 (9-7), on Saturday night (13) .

IT’S FINAAAAAAAAAAL! Bia Haddad Maia never tires of making history! victory over @KaPliskova by 2 to 0 (6/4 and 7/6) and vacancy in the decision of the @WTA 1000 from Toronto Let’s go up, Bia! pic.twitter.com/Lk0MBBvXZA — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) August 14, 2022

Now, the 26-year-old from São Paulo will dispute the decision of the competition against the Romanian Simona Halep, starting at 1 pm (Brasilia time) next Sunday (14).

One thing is for sure, even if she doesn’t emerge victorious from the dispute, the Brazilian has already secured a jump in the ranking of the International Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). Bia, who last Monday (8) reached the 24th position of the ranking, will rise to the 16th position if she is runner-up in Toronto and will reach the 14th position in case of conquest.

In the competition, the paulista makes a historic campaign, defeating the Polish Iga Swiatek, current number 1 in the world, in the round of 16, and the Swiss Belinda Bencic, current champion of the modality at the Olympic Games, in the quarterfinals.

This year Bia has already won the two main titles of her career (the WTA 250 in Nottingham and Birmingham, both in England), in addition to being champion in the WTA 125 in Saint Malo (France). In doubles, the Brazilian started the year taking the title at the WTA 500 in Sydney (Australia), alongside Kazakh Anna Danilina. In June, in addition to the singles title, she lifted the doubles trophy at the WTA 250 in Nottingham, this time in partnership with China’s Shuai Zhang.







