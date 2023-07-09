Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/08/2023 – 22:32

Share



This Saturday, the Brazilian tennis player scored two straight victories at the Wimbledon Tournament, in London (England). In the singles dispute, the number 13 in the world advanced to the round of 16 by scoring a double 6/2 over the Romanian Sorana Cirstea (37), after 1h30 of the game. It was another triumph in the list of historical facts of paulistana 25 years old this year. Today Bia ended a fast of 21 years, since Andrè Sá qualified for the round of 16 on London grass. Among the women, Bia approached an even more distant feat, played by Maria Esther Bueno, five-time Wimbledon champion: she was the last Brazilian to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament, in 1976.

“Haddad Maia, masterful” Beatriz Haddad Maia powers into the fourth round for the first time defeating Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/kfwdMRwG4V — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023

“Today I won another game against a dangerous player on the grass court. I played a very conscious game, very firm. I served well, managed to return well and did good background rallies. In terms of tennis, I leave feeling satisfied and prepared to stay strong in the tournament. I still don’t know who my opponent will be. Now I’m going to rest, take care of my body and prepare for the next round,” said the Brazilian, who returns to the court on Monday (10) against Kazakh Elena Rybakina, at a time yet to be defined by the organizers of the London Grand Slam.

Following the classification in the singles bracket, Bia returned to the court for her debut in the doubles, alongside Belarusian Victoria Azarenka. the tennis players, champions in May of the Madrid Masters 1000, won, by 2 sets to 0 (6/4 and 7/5), over the partnership of the Japanese Makoto Ninomiya with the Spanish Cristina Bucasa. Haddad and Azarenka will face Russian Vera Zvonareva and German Laura Siegemund in the second round. The duel is scheduled for Monday (10).

Who also debuted on the right foot in doubles was the São Paulo Luisa Stefani, in partnership with the French Caroline Garcia. Last month’s champions of the WTA 500 in Berlin, the tennis players defeated the North Americans Ashlyn Krueger and Caty McNally by 6/3 7/6 (7/3). Stefani and Garcia return at 7 am this Sunday (9) for the second round against North American Taylor Townsend and Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

IT’S VICTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Luisa Stefani and Caroline Garcia win in the 1st round of #Wimbledon Good victory over opponents Krueger / McNally to advance from the stage: 2 to 0 (6/3 and 7/6). WHAT A DOUBLE! pic.twitter.com/5HoI8OBfR9 — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) July 8, 2023

“Great debut here, first win at Wimbledon. Very happy with the game. A break in the first set and in the second we closed well in the tie-break. Now, let’s move on to the next one, a quarrel against Leylah and Taylor, who we face at Roland Garros. Let’s get this rematch, let’s go for it. Thanks for the crowd,” said Stefani, 14th in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) doubles ranking.

Then, starting at 8:20 am, the duo of Rio de Janeiro Ingrid Gamarra Martins and Belarusian Lidziya Marozava will compete in the second round against Romanians Ana Bogdan and Jaqueline Cristian. Ingrid and Lidziya debuted with victory on Friday (7) against the British Alice Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, by 2 sets to 0 (6/0 and 6/3).























