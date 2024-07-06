Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/07/2024 – 18:23

Brazilian tennis player Bia Haddad was eliminated in the third round of the Wimbledon tournament, this Saturday (6), after being defeated by American Danielle Collins by 2 sets to 0 (double 6-4), in a performance that can be divided into before and after the rain.

Both sets were interrupted by a brief rain shower. In the first set, the Brazilian started very well, winning the first four games. The rain, which had already delayed the start of the match by 3 hours, forced the game to be stopped. When the match resumed, Bia did not win any more games and saw her opponent win six in a row until closing at 6-4.

In the second set, Collins started well, opening up a 3-0 lead, but the Brazilian fought back and tied the score at 3-3. Just as a comeback could have been in the offing, rain interrupted the match again. In the second set, Collins was more determined and closed it out again at 6-4, after 1 hour and 38 minutes of play.

The Brazilian, number 20 in the world, failed to repeat last year’s performance, when she reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon. Collins, number 11 in the ranking, advances to face Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Also on Saturday, the women’s draw had a big surprise in store: the leader of the WTA ranking, Poland’s Iga Swiatek, lost a match after almost three months, falling to Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, 35th in the world, by 2 sets to 1, with partial scores of 3-6, 6-1 and 6-2. Swiatek had won 21 consecutive matches, including the Roland Garros title.