Bia Haddad defeated Czech Katerina Siniakova by 2 sets to 1, 5/7, 7/6 (7-4) and 6/3, on Saturday night (11). The confrontation that lasted 2h37min was the debut of the Brazilian in the Masters 1000 of Indian Wells, disputed in the United States.

IT’S VICTOOOOOOOOOOO! It’s by Bia Haddad Maia in the @WTA 1000 from Indian Wells Debut comeback win over Kateřina Siniaková, 2-1 (6/7, 7/6, 6/3) Bia’s great start! pic.twitter.com/p2dpHMFfwl — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) March 11, 2023

Now Bia Haddad takes on Britain’s Emma Raducanu in their next singles clash.

Before this match, the Brazilian and the German Laura Siegemund overcame, at dawn this Saturday, the Japanese Eri Hozumi and Yana Sizikova by 2 sets to 0 (partials of 6/4 and 6/1) in the doubles bracket.

Now, for the round of 16, the Brazilian and the German are waiting to find out who their opponents will be in the round of 16.