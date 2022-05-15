Beatriz Ferreira, Bia, from Bahia, won again at the Women’s Boxing World Championship, in Istanbul (Turkey) and advanced this Sunday (15th) to the quarterfinals in the under-60 kg category. Current holder of the title – the last World Cup was in 2019, in Russia – and a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, the Brazilian qualified after overcoming Chilean Valentina Bustamante, by unanimous decision of the judges (5-0). The opponent in the next phase will be the Serbian Natalia Sandrina. The struggles of Brazilian boxers have Live broadcast on the Olympic Channel.

IT’S FOURTH FINAL! Jucielen Romeu is ONE fight away from the medal at the Boxing World Cup 2nd victory in the competition, now over Yeni Arias Wow, Juciiiii! pic.twitter.com/ZNvzhae9GX — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) May 14, 2022

The first Brazilian to compete in the quarterfinals at the Worlds will be Jucielen Romeu Cequeira (57 kg), this Monday (16), starting at noon. The paulista secured her spot on Saturday (14th), after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Colombian Marcela Arias. Jucielen will face Taiwan’s You-Ting Lin in the quarterfinals. If she advances, the Brazilian already secures the bronze medal (in boxing there is no dispute for third place).

ONE MISSING FOR THE MEDAL! Caroline Almeida (52kg) is in the quarterfinals of the Boxing World Cup Victory over Beyza Saraçoğlu by unanimous decision of the referees. We continue with 3 athletes in the fight for pic.twitter.com/luUtlNLxZO — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) May 15, 2022

Who also qualified on Wednesdays this Sunday (15) was Caroline Almeida (52 kg). The Pernambuco native beat the host of Beiza Saracoglu, by 5 to 0. The only athlete in the country who has bid farewell to the competition so far was Viviane Pereira, who lost by 3 to 2 Busra Isilda (Turkey), on Saturday.

The competition, with 419 athletes from 93 countries, continues until the next 20th in the Turkish capital.