TVCenter.RU: members of the rock group “Bi-2” left Russia

Members of the rock group “Bi-2” left Russia. On the departure of the musicians informs portal TVCenter.RU.

The portal does not specify which of the creative team left the country. Recently, the group has experienced problems with concert activities – seven concerts of the summer tour in Russia had to be rescheduled.

Prior to this, the team suddenly canceled a concert in Omsk. Ivan Kolesnik, First Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Omsk Region, said that the band did not want to perform in front of a banner with the inscription “For the President!”, so the concert organizers tried to cover it with a black canvas.

The musicians, in turn, said that for each show they build a black “cabinet” around the stage, which is considered an integral part of the set design. According to them, the site administration began to dismantle their scenery, and then blocked the entrance for spectators and put up additional security.

At the end of July, State Duma deputy Dmitry Kuznetsov asked the head of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, to ban the Bi-2 group from entering Russia. In his opinion, since the beginning of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, the Bi-2 members have “taken an active anti-Russian position” and are currently “opposing the Russian army.”