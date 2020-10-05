After senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra, Team India’s fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also not be able to play the remaining matches of this season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Bhuvi may also be ruled out of the Australia tour later this year after the IPL. Bhuvi could not play in the match against Mumbai Indians due to injury. Amit Mishra suffered an injury to the ring finger, while Bhuvi suffered a muscle injury during the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on 2 October.

37-year-old Amit Mishra has 160 IPL wickets in his account and he is the second highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Delhi Capitals has issued an official statement regarding Amit Mishra’s injury. The picture is not clear yet about Bhuvi’s injury, but he can stay away from cricket for 6 to 8 weeks. A senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India told PTI, ‘Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the IPL due to muscle injury. This is a grade 2 or 3 injury, which means they may take 6 to 8 weeks to recover. Due to which he can also be out of Australia tour.

This is a big setback for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both are important players of the team. In such a situation, the bowling attack of both teams has received a big blow. Bhuvi bowled brilliantly against CSK, while Amit bowled an over against Kolkata Knight Riders despite injury and Shubman Gill’s wicket was also a blow.