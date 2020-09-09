In the last few years, we have seen many actresses of South film industry trying their luck in Bollywood, but few of them got success. However, there are some who made their Bollywood debut with big stars and later disappeared. But there is an actress who did not do films in Bollywood just to increase the number of films. We are talking about Atres Bhumika Chawla (Bhumika Chawla), who has worked in the film ‘Tere Nam’ and ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

Bhumika started her career working in advertising films after which she appeared in Zee TV’s famous show ‘Hip Hip Hurray’. In the first film ‘Tere Naam’, the role made a lot of headlines by working with Salman Khan. After which, he worked in films like ‘Run’, ‘Dil Ne Jo Apna Kaha’, ‘Silsila’, and ‘Dil Jo Bhi Kahe’. When he did not get offers of good films in Bollywood, he decided to go back to the South Film Industry and achieved a lot of success.



Talk about Bhumika Chawla’s love life while she married Bharat Thakur in the year 2007. Bharata was the Yoga teacher of Bhumika. The affair of both of them lasted for 4 years, after which both decided to marry. Bhumika and Bharat got married on 21 October 2007 at a gurdwara in Nashik. After almost seven years, i.e. in 2014, both of them became parents of a son.

Bhumika talked about the changes in her life after becoming a mother. He had said, ‘A lot of things change after becoming parents. Every day is a new lesson for any mother to learn. As the child grows up, the mother also grows up. Let us tell you that in the year 2011, there were rumors that Bharat was having an affair with someone else. But after these rumors, Bhumika came forward to defend her husband. Both Bharat and Bhumika have always supported each other.