Bollywood actress Bhoomi Pednekar (Bhumi Pednekar) rules the hearts of millions of people today due to her brilliant performance. At the same time, Bhoomi is making a lot of headlines for his recent release film Dolly Kitty and Woh Shining Stars (Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare). Recently Bhumi Pednekar had reached Neha Dhupia’s chat show ‘No Filter Neha’ where she gave very funny answers to many questions.

We all know that Bhumi Pednekar is a very cool actress. Then, whether it is in films or real-life land, she likes to live with full vigor. Even after reaching Neha’s show, Bhumi answered all the questions in a cool manner. When Neha Dhupia asked Bhoomi in her show, what should be the profession for Ranveer Singh? To this, Bhumi replied that- ‘Ranveer should be a sex treatment doctor, because he thinks that Ranveer will have great hacks.’

Not only this, Bhumi also praised Ranvir Singh’s acting and his energy on this show. Let me tell you that Bhumi was an assistant casting director before becoming an actress. Bhoomi had auditioned for Ranveer Singh’s first film Band Baaja Baaraat. Apart from this, talk about Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming films, very soon she will appear in the film ‘Durgavati’ as an IAS officer.