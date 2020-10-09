Earthquake tremors were felt in three states of the country on Friday. The first earthquake occurred in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, the second in Arunachal Pradesh and the third in Manipur. People were sleeping in their homes when the earthquake struck. After a few tremors, he came out of the house afraid. No one has been harmed in this earthquake.Earth shook in Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh in the early hours of Friday. The intensity of the earthquake was 3.3 on the Richter scale. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 2:43 am. There was no loss of life or property here. A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was felt on the Richter scale in Kamagong, Manipur at 3:12 am.

People sleeping in homes in panic

After Himachal Pradesh, the earthquake struck in Kamajong district of Arunachal Pradesh. This earthquake came here at 3.12 am. The Richter scale earthquake recorded a magnitude of 3.4. Both states had earthquakes in the early hours, during which people were sleeping in homes. Panic spread among the people. He said that if earthquake tremors had intensified, the lives of many people could have been at risk and there could have been loss of life and property.

Himachal Pradesh is in a dangerous zone

The Bureau of Indian Standards has divided the entire India into four seismic zones based on scientific information received from various agencies. It is the most dangerous zone 5. According to scientists, the region may experience a magnitude 9 earthquake on the Richter scale. Himachal Pradesh is in the most dangerous zones, 5 and 4.