Highlights: Decision to discontinue studies of ghost education in the policy planning committee meeting of Ayurveda faculty

Apart from ghost education, 3 other diploma courses of Ayurveda Department of Institute of Medical Sciences were also closed.

Classes of this 6-month course were to be held from July to December, not a single class could be conducted till October.

Abhishek Jaiswal, Varanasi

BHU’s Ayurveda Department will no longer study ghost education. This decision has been taken by the members at the meeting of the Policy Planning Committee of the Ayurveda faculty. Besides ghost education, the committee has approved the closure of 3 other diploma courses of Ayurveda department of Institute of Medical Sciences.

Nbt online Speaking to BHU public relations officer Dr. Rajesh Singh said that due to Corona epidemic, the PPC committee has suspended the course of ghost education. He further said that classes of this 6-month course were to be held from July to December but not a single class could be conducted till October, due to which the policy planning committee of the faculty took this decision.

Many students showed interest

Not only domestic but also foreign students had shown interest for admission in this course, which started in Ayurveda faculty of the university. According to the information, 15 people had registered for the special course of ghost education. Students from European countries as well as from England and London applied for it.

Professor requested this

The decision to discontinue four other courses, including ghost education from Ayurveda faculty, has been opposed by the former department head of the faculty. Professor Yamini Bhushan Tripathi has written a letter to the Vice Chancellor of the University Rakesh Bhatnagar, requesting him not to close the course. Yamini Bhushan Tripathi said that like other classes, we will also run this course online.