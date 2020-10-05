BHU UET Entrance Tests Results Declared: Kashi Hindu University (BHU) results of undergraduate entrance test bhuonline.in Has been released on The results of the first phase of the Undergraduate Entrance Test will be released by BHU today. This examination was held on 30 September. University B.Com. (Hons.) / B.Com. (Hons.) Financial Market Management (133), B.Sc. (Hons.) Maths Group (181), B.Sc. (Hons.) Bio. Group (182), BA LL.B. (Hons) (137), BA (Hons.) Arts / Social Sciences (101), and B.Sc. Ag. (Hons.) (135) results. All candidates taking BHU UET and BHU PET can check their entrance exam results online using their roll number and date of birth. The university will start its counseling process from October 10 for undergraduate courses, while postgraduate counseling will begin from October 8.

Counseling is expected to start from 08.10.2020 for admission to various courses covered under PET-2020 and 10.10.2020 for UET 2020. Call letters will be issued electronically. A statement issued in the website said that all candidates are advised to go through the university entrance examination portal every day for counseling schedule, cut-off marks, offer of admission, fee payment deadline, hostel allocation etc. (www.bhuonline.in) Keep watching.

Check results of BHU UET 2020 in this way-

-First go to Bhuonline.in.

Then click on the BHU UET 2020 result link.

-Then enter your roll number and date of birth.

Submit and access the BHU UET result by 2020.

