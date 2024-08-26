Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2024 – 20:45

BHP reported a profit of $7.9 billion in the fiscal year ended in June, down 39 percent from $12.9 billion in the same period last year. The company said the slowdown was driven by “one-off charges.”

In the same period, the mining company increased its revenue by US$ 1.8 billion, to US$ 55.7 billion, an increase of 3% compared to the same period of the previous year. According to the company, the increase in revenue is mainly a consequence of higher prices for iron ore and copper in the world, where sales volumes also increased by 3% and 5%, respectively.

The company’s final dividend was $0.74 per share, bringing the company’s annual payout to $1.46 per share.