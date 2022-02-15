BHP, the world’s largest mining company by market cap, reported that it had net income of $9.44 billion in its first fiscal half (the six months to December 2021), much higher than the $3 gain, 88 billion calculated in the same period of the previous year.

In the first half, the covid-19 pandemic had a negative effect of US$ 223 million on the result, less than a year earlier. BHP is considering requiring its employees to take a third dose of the disease vaccine to gain access to its facilities.

Underlying profit from the Anglo-Australian company’s total operations rose 77% in the same comparison to $10.69 billion. The value surpassed the projection of 14 analysts consulted by Vuma, of US$ 9.62 billion. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

