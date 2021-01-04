Highlights: Unique deal between two women in Bhopal

Girlfriend spent one and a half crores to get her love

Wife agreed to leave husband with home and 27 lakh rupees in cash

Several rounds of counseling took place before the deal reached through Bhopal Family Court

Bhopal

In a unique deal in MP capital Bhopal, the girlfriend spent Rs 1.5 crore and bought his love. Oddly enough, the deal was done through a family court. Not only this, the daughter who was troubled by the parents’ quarrel, her daughter took the initiative for this deal. And most importantly, all parties are happy with the deal. If the girlfriend is happy to find her lover, the mother is satisfied with the financial security of her daughters. The daughter is happy that there will no longer be quarrels at home and her father is also happy because he will no longer have to meet his girlfriend secretly in the office.

In the deal through the Bhopal Family Court, the girlfriend gave a duplex and Rs.27 million in cash to her lover’s wife. In return, the wife agreed to leave her husband as it would give her daughters financial security.

Daughter complained

According to the information, a 16-year-old daughter in the family court had complained about daily fights in the house. He had said in the complaint that his father’s affair was with a woman working in his office. Due to this, there are frequent fights in the house between the parents, which is also having a bad effect on his sister who is only 12 years old.

Shivraj will first give chance to others, Congress bid, CM should get first vaccine for trust

Girlfriend wanted to be together

The daughter said that Papa’s girlfriend was insisting on staying in the house with him. Due to this, fights in the house were further increased. The mother was not willing to keep the woman in her house at any time while the father was adamant about it.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra furious at opposition parties – it is not BJP, but Corona vaccine

Multiple rounds of counseling

Husband, wife and girlfriend were counseled in the family court. During this time the wife referred to the future of her daughters, then the girlfriend offered to give her her house and her lifetime cash. The wife accepted it and the girlfriend sealed the deal by paying around Rs 1.5 crore.

Expansion of Shivraj cabinet in MP: 2 ministers sworn in raising more questions than answers

So my wife agreed

The wife says that there was no point in stubbornness when the husband was not ready to live together. The two had been married for 18 years, but their relationship had become more bitter. He needed money for his daughters future. So he said yes to the deal.