What can we say about Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. Adding Pawan Singh’s name to a song is guaranteed to be a hit. Their millions – crores of fans whose hearts rule them. Although Pawan Singh’s career started in 1997, but he has a song that made Pawan Singh a superstar Pawan Singh. Today we are going to share the story related to the same song with you.

The song “Lollipop Lagelu” was a huge hit

Pawan Singh pulled out a song in the year 2008. The title was “Lollipop LaGelu”. When this song was released, it slowly created such a buzz that it started ringing in every party of UP Bihar. Over time, its popularity grew even more and today this song has crossed not only Bihar but also the borders of India. But finally how did it become such a superhit song ..? Pawan Singh himself answered this question on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Pawan Singh reached Kapil’s show

Last year, Bhojpuri cinema’s superstar Pawan Singh reached the Kapil Sharma Show. Where he himself lifted the curtain from this secret. Kapil Sharma himself asked him the inspiration behind making this song. So he replied that he wanted to make a song that is of digital age. And this inspiration came to him by listening to someone’s song. Although he did not mention which song it was.

This song is also heard much abroad

The popularity of this song can be gauged from the fact that it is heard not only in Bihar or North India, but also abroad. Kapil Sharma told in the show that this song is played a lot in clubs abroad. Nirhua, Amrapali Dubey were also reached with Pawan Singh in this episode of Kapil Sharma Show

