Bhojpuri industry’s popular singer Shashi Srivastava has launched a new romantic song. The name of this song is ‘Jawaniya Chikh La A Raju’. Shashi Srivastava has performed in this romantic song. This song has been launched on 12 October on Wave Music Bhojpuri. After the launch, millions of people have seen it so far.

The music of ‘Jawaniya Chikh La A Raju’ Bhojpuri Song is also bang. Its lyrics have been written by Yogendra Yadav while its music has been composed by Bachhu Bihari. This video has been directed by Mrityunjay Maurya. In this song, the romantic chemistry of the actress is being seen with Shashi Srivastava. Whose Bhojpuria Jawar is very much liked.

Watch this Bhojpuri song here

