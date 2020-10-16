Sharadiya Navratri is going to start from 17 October i.e. tomorrow. The entire country is becoming devotional in the atmosphere of this festival, which runs for nine days from today. In such a situation, the Goddess song of Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav is making this devotional environment even more sacred. He is constantly bringing Devi songs. A few hours ago, his new Devi song ‘Sarkar Bani Mai Ke’ has been launched. Through this song, he has also tightened up on the rallies for the Bihar elections.

Through the song ‘Sarkar Bani Mai Ke’, Khesari Lal Yadav says that this country has no idea what has happened in the system. The temple gate will not open in Maharashtra, Bihar or Uttar Pradesh or any other state, but the rally will be held on time only. Leaders are filling the nomination, but to worship the Mother God, permission has to be taken from the government. The temple’s gate is not opening. Now people will get angry or not. The intelligence of the people sitting in the administration has deteriorated.

Missions in the speech of politicians, Corona on worship

Through this Devi song, Khesari Lal Yadav raises the question that when the permission to set up a pandal is not allowed, then why is the leader left free in people’s speech. He is scolding the government that people from all over are being brought to the rally, but going to the temple and worshiping it will become a corona. What is the definition of Sushas? This Goddess song of Khesari is covered as soon as it arrives.

Watch here Khesari Lal Yadav’s new Devi song-

Found more than three and a half million views

The song ‘Sarkar Bani Mai Ke’ has been viewed more than 3 and a half lakh i.e. 364,450 times in a few hours. Khesari Lal Yadav himself has sung it in a very beautiful and toned tone. It has been written by Balo Kundan Preet and Yadav Raj, while its music has been composed by Roshan Singh. It has been launched on Khesari Lal Yadav’s YouTube channel Khesari Music World.

read this also-

Bhojpuri Song: Khesari Lal Yadav’s Devi song making a big launch before Navratri, see this new song full of devotion

Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal’s big disclosure about marriage – this situation happened due to this act of husband Tusshar Kumar