MP from Gorakhpur and BJP leader Ravi Kishan, who has won hearts with his performances in South Indian including Bollywood and Bhojpuri industry, is in a lot of discussion these days. On the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, he had expressed concern about increasing drug use and smuggling in the country and Bollywood in the Lok Sabha. After which, SP MP Jaya Bachchan, who was a Bollywood actress in Rajya Sabha, targeted him without taking his name.

Ravi Kishan is getting much praise for this issue. Many people are also supporting them. Meanwhile, a song by Ravi Kishan is rocking YouTube. The name of the song is ‘Sexy Bomb’. This song is from Bhojpuri film ‘Yoddha’. This film came out in the year 2015. Ravi Kishan became the villain while Pawan Singh was the hero. In this song, Ravi Kishan is seen dancing with Bhojpuri industry’s most beautiful actress Pakhi Hegde.

Ravi Kishan also stars actress Madhu Sharma in this song. Looking at the song, it seems that Ravi Kishan is forcibly marrying Madhu Sharma. During this time, this item song has been filmed. This song, launched in the year 2015, has been viewed more than 4 lakh times i.e. 450,198 times on YouTube. Kalpana has sung this song in her powerful voice.

Watch Ravi Kishan’s great dance video here

Ravi Kishan’s great dance

Ravi Kishan and Pakhi Hegde are showing strong dance performance in this song. Ravi Kishan is looking very good in the character of Villain. The film was included in the 2015 superhit films. It was liked a lot. Its songs are still mounted on Bhojpuriya Jawar’s tongue.

New phase of inquiry started in Sushant case, CBI team will go to Mumbai again today