Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh Bhojpuri song: Bhojpuri’s powerstars Pawan Singh and actress Akshara Singh have been winning the hearts of viewers for a long time. Viewers love to see the romantic pair of both onscreen. Although both stars have not worked together for a long time. But old Bhojpuri songs of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are very much liked on YouTube. These days, a Bhojpuri romantic song ‘Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Swein’ (Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina) is on YouTube.

Pawan Singh is seen romancing with Akshara Singh in the song. Akshara Singh is looking very beautiful wearing a sari in the song. His look is very much liked by the audience. This song is becoming very popular among the audience. The song has received over 40 million views on YouTube. People are praising the song by commenting. The song has been released on the official YouTube channel of Web Music.

Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh have sung this romantic song together. Music has been prepared by Avinash Jha. The lyrics of the song have been written by Chhotan Manish. This song by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh is from Bhojpuri film ‘Pawan Raja’. The film is directed by Arvind Choubey, produced by Dhananjay Singh and the story is written by Veeru Thakur. The film also stars Monalisa, Amrapali Dubey, Shushil Singh, Ayaz Khan and Dev Singh along with Pawan and Akshara.

Let me tell you that Akshara Singh started her Bhojpuri career with Ravi Kishan in 2011 with the film ‘Pran Jaay To Vakar Na Jaay’. She has since appeared in several hit Bhojpuri films.

Akshara is known for acting as well as singing. Akshara Singh is also very active on social media. She often shares her latest pictures and videos with fans.

