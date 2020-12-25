One of the most popular actress and singer of Bhojpuri industry, Akshara Sinha’s new song has been launched. This music video has become popular as soon as YouTube arrives. Its name is ‘More Lipwa Se Nathunia’. It is sung by Akshara Singh and she herself is performing in this song. The song has been launched on Saregama’s Saregama Hum Bhojpuri YouTube channel.

The picturisation of the song ‘More Lipwa Se Nathunia’ is fantastic. In this, Akshara Singh is looking very beautiful and glamorous. Akshara is seen in many different looks in this song. But his Nuthuniya look is well liked by the audience. She is looking very beautiful in black outfits and is showing her dancing moves filled with charming looks.

Got more than 1.7 million views

The lyrics of this popular song by Akshara Singh have been written by Kulwant Jani, while its music has been composed by Ashish Verma. The choreography of this song is done by MK Gupta Joy. The song ‘More Lipwa Se Nathunia’ has been launched on December 20. In just four days, this song has been seen more than 17 lakhs i.e. 1,712,897 times.

Watch here Akshara Singh’s new song ‘More Lipwa Se Nathuniya’

Asha Bhosle has sung the original song

The special thing is that the original music director of this song is Nadeem-Shravan. This original song was sung by Asha Bhosle. This song is from the 1977 film Dangal. At this time Bhojpuri films started to be made in Bollywood. The film was well liked like this song.

