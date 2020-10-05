Monalisa pawan singh bhojpuri song video: Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh and actress Monalisa have worked together in many films and songs. The pair of both looks very beautiful on screen together. The audience loves the pair of both. Monalisa is famous for her excellent acting and tremendous dance. At the same time, superstar Pawan Singh continues to win the hearts of the audience through acting as well as singing. The fan following of both stars is tremendous. These days, Monalisa and Pawan Singh’s romantic song ‘Dollar Mein Chooi Ba’ has emerged on YouTube.

In the song, Monalisa is seen dancing in tremendous style. Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s romantic chemistry has made everyone crazy. In the song, Monalisa and Pawan Singh are seen romancing. Monalisa is seen in a very bold look in the song. You can guess the popularity of this romantic song by the fact that this video has got more than 10 million views on YouTube. This Bhojpuri song by Pawan Singh and Monalisa has been released on the official YouTube channel of Web Music. The audience is appreciating the song by commenting.



The song ‘Dollar Me Chui Ba’ is sung together by Pawan Singh and Alka Jha. The lyrics of the song have been written by Manoj Arthi. Music has been given by Chhote Baba. This Bhojpuri song by Monalisa and Pawan Singh is from the film ‘Sarkar Raj’. The film stars Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Kajal Raghavani, Rani Chatterjee, Akshara Singh. The director of the film is Arvind Chaubey.

Monalisa always remains in the headlines by sharing her photos and videos on social media. Recently, Monalisa has shared a video on her Instagram account, which is going viral on social media. In this video, the actress is seen dancing in a sari.

