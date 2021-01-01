Bhojpuri Song: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has established a special place in the hearts of the audience with her acting and dance. The number of actresses is increasing steadily. Monalisa is very active on social media and keeps sharing photos and videos with fans. A different style of actress is seen on social media. Recently, Monalisa has 4 million Instagram followers. A very romantic song of Monalisa, ‘Diya Gul Kara Rani’ is on YouTube these days.

In the song, the actress is seen in a very bold avatar. The song also stars Bhojpuri Power Star Pawan Singh along with Monalisa. Pawan Singh and Monalisa are seen romancing in the song. Monalisa looks very cute wearing a red sari in the song. People are praising both onscreen chemistry by commenting. The music of the song is also fantastic.

The song ‘Diya Gul Kara Rani’ has been released on the official YouTube channel of Web Music. This song is one of the most liked Bhojpuri songs. The popularity of this song can be gauged from the fact that it has got more than 7 crore views on YouTube. This song of Bhojpuri superhit film ‘Pawan Raja’ is currently on people’s tongue.

The song ‘Diya Gul Kara Rani’ is sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali. Manoj Arthi has written its lyrics. The music is given by Avinash Jha Ghunguru. The film ‘Pawan Raja’ stars Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Monalisa, Shushil Singh, Akshara Singh, Ayaz Khan and Dev Singh.

Recently, Monalisa has shared a dance video on her Instagram, which people are very much liking on social media. In the video, the actress is seen doing tremendous dance moves.