Monalisa Bhojpuri Song: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa (Monalisa) has fought hard to reach the place where she is today. Monalisa has become not only Bhojpuri but also a very popular face of the TV industry. Apart from actress films, she has got her acting iron on the small screen too. This is the reason that his fan followings are constantly increasing. The actress has recently had 4 million Instagram followers. These fans are always waiting for the latest pictures and videos of Monalisa to come.

These days Monalisa is once again the topic of discussion among the fans. This time the reason is his Bhojpuri song ‘Sarke La Aise Ae Sajni’ (Sarke La Aise A Sajni). This song is mounted on the tongue of the fans. In this song, Monalisa is seen romancing with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. People love romantic chemistry of both.

The commentary box is filled with praise from Monalisa and Khesari Lal. Please tell that Khesari Lal Yadav is a big name of Bhojpuri film industry. He is also famous for his acting as well as excellent singing. His songs and films are loved by the audience.

The song ‘Sarake la aise ae sajni’ has received more than 10 million views on YouTube. The song has been released on Arya Digital’s official YouTube channel. The voice in this romantic song has been given by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushboo Jain. The music is composed by Rajesh Rajneesh, while the lyrics are penned by Pyare Lal Yadav.

Recently, Monalisa has shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she is seen dancing in a red dress. His glamorous style is being liked by the people.