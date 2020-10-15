Sharadiya Navaratri starts from October 17. The whole country celebrates this 9 day long festival and worships different forms of Maa Durga. Navratri’s glory has climbed the Bhojpuri industry since long. Bhojpuri singers have started bringing Devi songs before the start of Navratri. Bhojpuri industry’s superstar and singer Khesari Lal Yadav is quite upfront in this matter. Her new Devi Song has been launched.

The name of this new Goddess Song of Khesari Lal Yadav is ‘My Oily Angana’. This Devi song has been launched on October 11 on Khesari Music World, Khesari Lal Yadav’s YouTube channel. Till now it has been viewed more than 9 lakhs i.e. 933,202 times. It has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav himself. Its lyrics have been written by Ashutosh Tiwari, while its music has been composed by Chhotu Raut.

Watch here Khesari Lal Yadav’s new Devi song-

Included in the trend list

Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav’s Goddess songs always hang on Bhojpuria Jawar. He immerses everyone in devotion to his mother through the song of his goddess. Many of his Devi songs are also included in YouTube’s trend list and are seen and heard the most.

First Goddess song of Shardiya Navratri 2020

Five days ago Khesari Lal Yadav’s first Devi song of Sharadiya Navratri 2020 was launched. The name of this song is ‘mana changa ta kathouti me ganga’. This Goddess song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav together with Priyanka Singh. It was launched on Wave Music’s YouTube channel. This song of Khesari and Priyanka has now been viewed more than 9 lakhs i.e. 920,526 times.

Watch here Khesari Lal Yadav’s new Devi song-

