Power star and singer Pawan Singh of Bhojpuri industry has launched a new song. The name of this song is ‘Yaar 75’. The picturization of this song is amazing. In this, Pawan Singh’s looks are completely different. Looks quite dashing and smart. Song lyrics are very good. As soon as this song arrives, Bhojpuria has climbed the tongue of the people.

‘Yaar 75’ song was launched on 9 October on the YouTube channel of Global Music Junction Bhojpuri. So far, it has been seen more than 42 lakh times i.e. 4,295,005. This song is sung by Pawan Singh. Its lyrics have been written by Ashutosh Dehati, while its music has been given by Aditya Dev, Azad Singh and Sajan Mishra. This video is presented by Shining Films.

Watch Pawan Singh’s new song here

From the lyrics of this Bhojpuri song, it seems that through this Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has been targeted. The song mentions the use of a girl to gain the success of a girl and leave after accusing her of false accusation. Such allegations were actually made by Pawan Singh and his supporters on Akshara.

Akshara Singh had made these allegations

Actually, last year, Akshara Singh filed a complaint against Pawan Singh and 5 members of his house. Akshara accused him of killing, threatening and sending obscene messages. He also accused Pawan Singh of threatening to make the private video viral. After this, Pawan Singh and his supporters had accused them of disgrace like this song.

