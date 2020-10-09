Monalisa Bhojpuri Song Video: Monalisa is among the list of Bhojpuri actresses, who are always in the headlines by sharing their pictures and videos on social media. Monalisa’s different style is very much liked by her fans. Monalisa is not only a popular face of the Bhojpuri film industry but also on the small screen i.e. TV.

Monalisa has made her own identity in the industry on the basis of her acting and dance. Their songs start trending as soon as they are released. These days, a Bhojpuri song of Monalisa ‘Dehiya Mein Aagiya Lagwaata A Pani’ is capped on YouTube. In the song, the actress is seen dancing in the rain. In the song, Monalisa is seen romancing with Shubham Tiwari. The tremendous chemistry between the two is worth seeing.

His song has got more than 1 million views on YouTube. People are praising the tremendous dance and look of the actress by commenting. This song of Monalisa has been released on Arya Digital’s official YouTube channel. This Bhojpuri song is sung by Pamela Jain and Madhukar Anand. Its lyrics have been written by Vinay Bihari. While music has been given by Madhukar Anand. This romantic song of Monalisa is from Bhojpuri film ‘Sanyasi Balma’. The film stars Shubham Tiwari, Awadhesh Mishra, Jalaj Mishra, Monalisa, Manoj Tiger and Priya.

Recently, Monalisa has shared a dance video on her Instagram account, in which she is seen dancing in a glamorous look. More than 55 thousand likes have come on this video. People are giving different reactions by commenting. Monalisa has over 3 million followers on Instagram.

read this also:

Video: Poonam Pandey shares a romantic video with husband Sam after the fight is over, viral goes viral