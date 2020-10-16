Monalisa Bhojpuri Song Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has made her own identity in the Bhojpuri film industry from the small screen. The number of actresses is increasing steadily. The reason behind this is that they remain very active on social media. Monalisa always continues to be a buzz among fans by sharing photos of her latest photoshoot and tremendous dance videos on social media. Monalisa has also been a reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant. In ‘Bigg Boss’ house, people have liked his bold and different style.

The actress has over 3 million followers on Instagram. These fans of theirs keep waiting eagerly for their latest pictures and dance videos. These days, a Bhojpuri song from Monalisa, ‘Piritiya Ke Bani Piyasal’ is on YouTube. In this video, Monalisa is seen dancing in the rain.

The actress has won the hearts of the audience with her different style in the song. By commenting, people are praising Monalisa’s look and dance moves in the song. This Bhojpuri song of Monalisa has got more than 2 million views on YouTube. The song has been released on the official channel of Team Films Bhojpuri.

फेमस भोजपुरी सॉन्ग ‘पिरितिया के बानी पियासल’ को पामिला जैन ने गाया है. इस रोमांटिक गाने के बोल एस.कुमार और तसौवर ने लिखे हैं. मोनालिसा का ये रोमांटिक गाना भोजपुरी फिल्म ‘हिटलर’ का है.

Recently, Monalisa has shared a dance video on her Instagram account, which is going viral on social media. In the video, the actress is seen dancing in a very beautiful style wearing a sari. Till now millions of people have watched this video.

