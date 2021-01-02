Bhojpuri Song: Bhojpuri singer and actress Akshara Singh is very active on social media. He has 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Actresses are always in the headlines by posting their pictures and videos on social media. Actresses also openly share their views on issues related to society. A Bhojpuri song ‘Khola A Rajaji Balouse Ke Batam’ by Akshara Singh, which has established its own identity in the Bhojpuri film industry, is rocking YouTube.

In the song, the actress is seen in a very bold avatar. This romantic popular Bhojpuri song by Akshara Singh is sung by singer Indu Sonali. Vinay Bihari has written the lyrics of the song as well as he has also directed the music. This song is from Bhojpuri film ‘Pratigya 2’ (Pratigya 2).

The film is directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay. While the producers are Sanjay Yadav, Harsh Tiwari and Abhishek Tiwari. The film stars Pawan Singh, Khesarilal Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Belu, Akshara Singh, Kajal Raghavani, Kunal Singh, Sushil Singh and Smriti Sinha. This is not the first time that Akshara Singh’s song is making such headlines. His fans are eagerly waiting for his latest song and pictures.

The song ‘Khola e Rajaji Balouse Ke Batam’ has been released on the official YouTube channel of World Wide Record Bhojpuri. So far this song has received more than 40 million views on YouTube.

Akshara Singh made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with the film ‘Pran Jaai Par Vardan Na Jai’. His acting in this film was highly appreciated. The actress has worked in many superhit Bhojpuri films till now.