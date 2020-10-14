The most popular singer of Bhojpuri industry, Indu Sonali has launched a new song. The name of this song is ‘Piya Gayle Pardes’. He has sung this song very beautifully. The lyrics of this song have been written by the late beggar Thakur. Beggar Thakur is called Shakespeare of Bhojpuri. Through this song, Indu Sonali showed the pain of a woman, whose husband has left the village to earn money.

The music of the song ‘Piya Gayle Pardes’ Bhojpuri is composed by Rajan-Amresh while its choreographer and director is Kumar Pritam. The song was launched on 25 September on Worldwide Records Bhojpuri. So far it has been viewed more than 1 lakh i.e. 156,686 times. Getting so many views of this song in such a short time shows how much it is being liked.

See here this new song by Indu Sonali-

This song was filmed on Nirhua

Actually, this song has been recreated. Earlier in the Bhojpuri film ‘Bidesiya’ released in 2017, Indu Sonali sang this song, which people liked very much. Then this song was filmed on Bhojpuri industry’s superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav and Chitra Pandey. The film ‘Bidasia’ was based on the novel ‘Bidasia’ by the late Bhikhari Thakur. It was highly appreciated.

Watch this song of the film Bidasia here

Piya More Gayle Pardes

The song of the film ‘Bidesiya’ was titled ‘Piya More Gayle Pardes’, which was sung by Indu Sonali. The lyrics of this song were slightly modified by Pyare Lal Yadav and Santosh. Its music was given by Dhananjay Mishra. Like this song, the film and all the songs were super hit.

