Bhojpuri singer Sunil Chaila Bihari has become a car accident. He is being treated in a hospital in Delhi. Has a neck injury. It is being told that Sunil Chaila Bihari was accompanied by three more people, including singer Neeraj Pali, contractor Subodh and driver.

Accident occurred near Mathura on Yamuna Expressway

According to the report, the accident occurred on Wednesday on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura. The car was going towards New Delhi. After multiple injuries, all were admitted to a private hospital in Mathura and were later referred to Delhi on Thursday.

Sushant Mamale has many serious allegations against the gang

Let me tell you that recently, public singer Sunil Chila Bihari had made serious allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput death case by referring to a threatening gang. Sunil Chaila Bihari has issued a video message on YouTube alleging that Sushant Singh Rajput had been receiving threats for the past one month.

Sushant was getting constant threats: Sunil Chaila Bihari

He has said in the charge that Sushant Singh Rajput was very upset for the last few months. Sushant Singh Rajput was upset due to constant threats. The threat was that he was constantly changing his mobile SIM card.