The news of Bhojpuri singer and actor Sunil Chaila Bihari’s car crash has come to light. Bhojpuri singer Sunil has a neck injury in the accident. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. It is being told that three more people were in the car along with singer Neeraj Pali, contractor Subodh Mahato and driver. These people have also been seriously injured in the accident. All are undergoing treatment.

According to the information received, the accident occurred on Wednesday while going from Patna to New Delhi. Sunil was going to Delhi with three more people in the car. His vehicle fell victim to the accident near the Mathura on the Yamuna Expressway. The four occupants of the car were seriously injured. The people passing through gave the information of the incident to the expressway personnel. After which everyone was admitted for treatment in a private hospital in Mathura, from where they were referred to Delhi on Thursday.

Dumper crushed two people on Yamuna Expressway

On Yamuna Expressway, a dumper crushed two people, who died on the way to the hospital. It is said that a canter was going from Agra to Delhi at 8 am today on Yamuna Expressway in Tappal area. It is said that at the point 44 near the village of Sarol, the diesel of the canter ran out. Driver Sunny Kumar made the canter stand on the road and rest on the sidewalk with his passenger Anil Paswan. The cantor’s operator went to pick up diesel. After some time, a sand-filled dumper coming from Agra at a fast speed overturned uncontrollably, trampling two sleeping men Sunny and Anil Paswan. The driver of the dumper, the operator, managed to escape. Highway patrol vehicle reported to Tupple police. Police reached the spot, the police took both the seriously injured people to Kailash Hospital, Jewar for treatment, both of them died on the way.