Like Bollywood films, Bhojpuri cinema has now made its special place. People also like Bhojpuri Song a lot. Let us know that the songs of Bhojpuri stars or singers are becoming a tremendous hit on social media these days. Currently, Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh’s new video song ‘Kaun Tha Tension Mat Lo Main Tha’ is rocking YouTube.

Samar Singh himself has sung the song

Stylish Star Samar Singh’s rap song ‘Kaun Tha Tension Mat Lo Main Tha’ has been released in Bhojpuri Worldwide Records. This song is sung by Samar Singh himself. Chhotu Yadav has written it there. The music in the video song is given in Ghulam Ravi and directed by Sandeep Raj aka Raj. Mukesh Michael has choreographed it and Pappu Verma has edited the video.

The audience is very fond of music video

In this video song, Samar Singh is rapping wearing red colored glasses. The audience is very fond of music videos. So far this music video has received more than 3 lakh views.