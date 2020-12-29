Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has released his new song for his fans before the new year arrives. Khesari Lal, who has given many hit songs like ‘Lehnga Lucknowwa’, ‘Kinab Scooty Gauva’, has once again become in the headlines.

Khesari Lal’s songs are well received by fans. The recently released song has been a big hit on social media. The heartbeat of the audience is Khesari Lal Yadav, who has now come up with songs like ‘Dhamaka Hoi Aara Mein (Dhamaka Hoi Aara Mein)’ on ‘Saregama Hum Bhojpuri’.

Khesari Sal has also given a new year gift to its fans with the release of their new song. This song is a celebration track for the new year. Khesari Lal Yadav says with the release of this song, that ‘we should say goodbye to the year 2020 and welcome the new year with a lot of fun and fun.’

I have dedicated this song to my fans on the occasion of New Year so that all my friends and fans can have a lot of fun through this song on New Year. Let’s do a little blast and welcome the new year with happiness and positivity. ‘