The ‘New Year’ song of Bhojpuri industry superstar and singer Khesari Lal Yadav has been launched. This Khesari Lal Yadav is the first New Year song. The name of this song is ‘Dhamaka Hoi Aara Mein’. It has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav himself and Antara Singh Priyanka, the most popular singer of Bhojpuri industry. The song was launched on the YouTube channel of Saregamapa Hum Bhojpuri.

Actress Ayesha Kashyap is performing with Khesari Lal Yadav in the song ‘Dhamaka Hoi Aara Mein’. Both are showing their great dancing moves and are talking about blasting New Celebration in Ara district. Khesari and Ayesha look handsome and glamorous. The music of this song is very good.

Found over 44 lakh views

The lyrics of ‘Dhamaka Hoi Aara Mein’ are also quite interesting. The lyrics have been written by Sonu Sudhakar, while its music director is Sajan Mishra. This song has been launched two days ago. At the launch, it has climbed people’s tongues. It has been viewed more than 4,436,813 times so far.

See here Khesari Lal Yadav’s New Year Song-

Khesari Lal Yadav believes in social service

Please tell that Khesari Lal Yadav has also participated in the last season of Bigg Boss. Apart from this, he also believes in social service. He helps the flood victims in Bihar every year. He had come forward to help the people suffering from the last seven blazing fever. He distributed oxygen and masks to a hospital.

