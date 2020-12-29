Bhojpuri actress Monalisa recently shared her new photoshoot on social media. In the photoshoot, Monalisa is seen taking a sunbath lying in the bathtub. She shared a throwback photo wearing a bikini. In which she is looking very beautiful. Monalisa dominates social media with her glamorous photos and videos. In the photo, Monalisa is wearing a black color bikini. This bikini photo of Monalia is becoming quite viral on social media.

Talking about this photo of Monalisa, she has worn a black bikini in a very beautiful way and is also wearing a red floral print shrug. To complete this look, he is wearing sun glass on his eyes. In the photo, Monalisa is seen taking a sunbathe lying in the bathtub. Along with sharing the photo, it was written in the caption, ‘Every Winter has its Spring’.

Monalisa also keeps her fans entertained by sharing new videos on her Instagram account. May a new song be released and Monalisa do not dance to her video. Recently, a video of her is also becoming viral on social media, in which she is seen dancing to the song of ‘Mirchi Lage To’. Fans are very fond of this video.