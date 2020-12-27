Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is very active on social media. She is seen sharing her photos or videos in the coming days. Monalisa also keeps her fans entertained by sharing new videos on her Instagram account. May a new song be released and Monalisa do not dance to her video. Yes, recently, a video of Monalisa is getting viral on social media, in which she is seen dancing to the song of ‘Mirchi Lagi To’. Fans are very fond of this video.

Recently, Monalisa has done a great dance on the song ‘Mirchi Lagi Toh’ from Varun Dhawan’s ‘Coolie Number One’. Monalisa’s desi style was seen in this video. In the video, Monalisa shot the song at different locations and shared the video for her fans. Also, his fans and people are giving a lot of reaction on the video.

Let me tell you, this song is a song sung by Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. Monalisa is wearing a yellow colored sari on the song, as well as a purse in her hand.

Talking about the workfront, Monalisa recently appeared as a guest in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 14 season. Where Monalisa had asked many questions to the contestants. With this, she will be seen in a new show ‘Namak Isk Ka’ along with Shruti Sharma and Aditya Ojha, Vishal Aditya Singh. Monalisa has appeared in many Bhojpuri films.