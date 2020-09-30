A Bhojpuri actor allegedly committed suicide in his rented flat in Andheri suburb here. The police gave this information on Tuesday. An official of the Amboli police station said that Akshay Utkarsh (26) lived with his female friend in the flat and on Sunday night he was found hanging from the noose.According to the woman, he and Utkarsh were talking till 11 pm and after that he went to his room. Later he saw Utkarsh hanging from the window. The police officer said that after this the woman informed the police and neighbors. Utkarsh was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

No suicide note has been found by chance, but preliminary investigation has revealed that Utkarsh was struggling to find work in the film industry and had to borrow money from his friends to stay in the city. Police said that he had come to Mumbai two years ago and had been living in the flat with his girlfriend for the last six months. Senior police inspector of Amboli police station Someshwar Kamathe said that the accidental death report has been registered and investigation is on.