Highlights: Death toll in Bhiwandi area of ​​Maharashtra in a three-storey building collapse

Continuing relief and rescue work at the scene of the incident after the accident at 3 am on Monday.

According to the police, 15 children were among those who died, between the ages of two to 15 years.

So far, 39 people have died in the accident due to the collapse of a three-storey building in Bhiwandi area of ​​Maharashtra. After the accident at 3 am on Monday, continuous relief and rescue work is going on at the scene of the incident. Police said 15 children were among those who died, ranging in age from two to 15 years. The official said that 25 people have been pulled out of the debris so far. These people have been admitted to hospitals in Bhiwandi and Thane.

Police said that despite heavy rains, the search operation continued overnight. He said that the bodies of the debris were in very poor condition as they were buried in them for more than 50 hours. The official said that the 43-year-old ‘Jilani Building’ had collapsed at 3.40 am on Monday. The building had 40 flats and around 150 people lived here.

Two municipal officials suspended

Bhiwandi is located about 10 km from Thane. Police said that two municipal officials have been suspended and a case has been registered against the owner of the building in case of a building collapse. When the building located at ‘Patel Compound’ in Narpoli near Dhamankar Naka collapsed, the people living in it were sleeping.

Relief and rescue continue

Police officials said that personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) are present on the spot and the search operation is on. The official said that this building was not included in the list of dilapidated buildings of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.