Badbash Shabbir Qureshi was looking for something in the rubble. This was the third time he was digging debris and looking for something. This debris was that building of Bhiwandi which was razed in the past. 41 people died after being buried under the rubble of this building. 25 people were injured. Shabbir lost his wife Parveen and their four-year-old daughter Maryam in the accident. His corpse was recovered from the wreckage but nothing has yet been revealed to Shabbir’s two-year-old son. He discovers his son in the rubble.On the morning of 21 September, when Jilani started filling the building, Parveen (30) was among those who first alerted all the people. The couple furiously asked people to run out of the building. They took their four children and ran outside. Parveen went back inside with Mooseb and Maryam to get his burqa and the four-storey building collapsed as well.

Body not found during 80 hours of rescue operation

Qureshi said that he has two sons, Shahid and Shadik. The next day, the bodies of Parveen and Maryam were recovered from the wreckage but the dead body of Museb was not found. Even after the rescue operation which lasted for 80 hours, neither he was found alive nor his body.

Everyday trips to offices

Qureshi said that he is staying in a temporary residence near his brother Shaukat. He approaches the wreckage and rushes through the debris in the hope that his son’s body may be found. He visits the police station, postmortem house, Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation office every day. He said that the wreck has been fully searched but the son’s sign was not found. He feels that his son is alive.

Excavation done three days ago

Three days ago, when the Imperial demolished the remaining part of the building, he still went there with hope. There he prayed to the JCB man and dug up the rubble once again. The JBC dug up to about 6 feet deep, but even then nothing was found of Maseb. Officials are also denying that no one else has been dead by mistake.