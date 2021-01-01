Highlights: History of Bhima Koregaon should be taught to students in schools

The history of the battle of Bhima Koregaon should be included in the school text books. Making this demand, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that he will talk to the Maharashtra School Education Minister and write a letter to him. He said that this history should be taught in schools so that students are aware of it. Athawale went to Koregaon Bhima to greet the victory pillar.

Dalit-upper caste dispute must end

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Ramdas Athawale said that social harmony is very important in the country. Also, the end of the Dalit-Savarna dispute is very important. Only then will atrocities on Dalits be stopped. Village – There should be unity in the village. If the Savarna-Dalit dispute is over, the country will develop very fast. He said that the Modi government is committed to giving justice to Dalits.

Will strengthen the party in the new year

Taking a fresh resolution in the new year, Athawale said that he will work to make the party even stronger this year. To expand the party across the country, they will expand the party with the slogan ‘Me Republican’. Athawale, while replying to Prakash Ambedkar, the chief of Bahujan deprived Aghadi, said that I know that the state government has no concrete plan to deal with the corona epidemic. But the Central Government has a plan to put the country’s economy on track and work is being done on it. Let us tell you that Prakash Ambedkar had targeted the state government and said that the state government has proved to be a complete failure in dealing with Corona. Prakash Ambedkar said that he will talk only on the issue of Elgar Parishad. It would not be right to speak on Bhima Koregaon riot right now.