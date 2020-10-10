In the Bhima-Koregaon case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 83-year-old tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy. According to the NIA, the father is an active member of the CPI Maoist. However, the agency has not released an official statement regarding this Priest arrested from Ranchi. Officials also say that the father was also involved in the Elgar Parishad case. Father Stan Swamy has been sent to judicial custody till 23 October by a special NIA court in Mumbai.

According to the official, Stan Swamy is an active member of CPM Maoist. He had received money from a colleague to further the CPM program. It is to be known that in August this year, the agency had also questioned Swamy in relation to the case. On Wednesday, his residence in Bagacha social center was also raided.

Earlier on Friday at 4 pm, a large number of social workers at Albert Ekka Chowk strongly opposed this action taken by NIA. On the occasion, Jean Dreze said, ‘This is going wrong. The government is taking whomever it wants. This type of behavior is wrong with such an aged person. He cannot go anywhere, so keeping him in jail is very condemnable. This act is being imposed on someone’s social media post, which is dangerous for the Constitution and democracy.

Dayamani Barla said, ‘Just as many people were arrested all over the country in the name of Urban Naxalites, this is not right. Stan is now struggling on the issue of water-forest-land. There was a wrong case on him. After 2014, those who raised voices for Dalits and backward are being put in jail by being called Urban Naxals.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also tweeted about this whole matter. He wrote, ‘What message does the BJP government at the Center want to arrest by arresting 83-year-old’ Stan Swamy ‘who raised the voice of the poor, the deprived and the tribals? What is this stubbornness to suppress every voice of your opposition? ‘