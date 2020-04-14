Highlights: National Investigation Agency investigating Maharashtra Bhima Koregaon violence case in 2018

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against eight people in the Bhima Koregaon violence case in Maharashtra. The NIA chargesheet has named Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Honey Babu, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap, Stan Swamy and Milind Teltumbde.

The case related to Bhima Koregaon is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA charge sheet included Gautam Navlakha surrendered before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April this year. Navlakha was then ordered by the Supreme Court to surrender. He has been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for his alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon riots of 2018.

Let us know that after the violent incidents of 31 December 2017 in Bhima Koregaon, Pune Police had registered a case against Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde and many other activists for their alleged contact with Maoists on January 1, 2018. However, these activists denied these allegations by the police.

On 1 January 2018, the battle of Koregaon-Bhima, which took place in the year 1818, completed 200 years. On this day, people of the Dalit community in Bhima-Koregaon village of Pune district celebrate the victory of the East India Company’s army over the Peshwa army. On this day Dalit organizations took out a procession. Meanwhile, violence erupted, in which one person was killed.