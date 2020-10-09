Social activist Gautam Navlakha was in contact with Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was tasked to unite intellectuals against the government. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed this in its supplementary charge sheet (charge sheet) in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case on Friday.The NIA also claimed that Honey Babu, associate professor at the University of Delhi, was instrumental in organizing foreign media visits in Naxalite areas and was entrusted with the task of the Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), a banned terrorist organization in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Charge sheet filed against them

The NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet in a special NIA court in Mumbai against eight accused – Navlakha, Babu, Anand Teltumbde, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap, Milind Teltumbde and Stan Swamy. These accused have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as well as several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Secret communication with Maoists

Highlighting Navlakha’s role and involvement in the Bhima Koregaon case, the NIA claimed in its charge sheet that during the investigation it was found that there had been secret communication between its CPI (Maoist) cadres. The NIA said, “Navlakha was tasked to unite intellectuals against the government. He was part of some fact-finding committees and was tasked with recruiting cadres for the guerrilla activities of the CPI (Maoist). ”

The agency said, “His relations with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have also come to light.” The NIA also said that Babu was instrumental in organizing visits of foreign journalists in CPI (Maoist) areas and he was The present and future functions of the Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF) were assigned.

NIA had arrested

Babu was in contact with the Kungalpak Kanglepak Communist Party (KCP) of the banned terrorist organization, Manipur and convicted convict G. N. Saiba was following the directions of the CPI (Maoist) and was raising funds for the same. The NIA arrested Babu on July 28 this year from his residence in Noida, while Navlakha was arrested on April 14 along with Anand Teltumbde. Citing the role of Swamy, who was arrested from Ranchi on Thursday night and produced before a court in Mumbai on Friday, the NIA said that he is a CPI (Maoist) cadre and is actively involved in his activities Has been involved.



Money taken from Maoist cadres

The charge sheet states that Swamy was in communication with other CPI (Maoist) cadres. The NIA also alleged that Swamy obtained funds from other Maoist cadres for his activities. The National Investigation Agency alleged that it is the convener of the PPSC, the frontal organization of the CPI (Maoist). The agency said, “To further the activities of the CPI (Maoist), communication related documents and publicity material have been seized.”

Accused of propagating Maoist ideology

The chargesheet also alleges that Anand Teltumbde, Navlakha, Babu, Gorkhe, Gaichor, Jagtap and Swami, along with other accused persons, carried forward the ideology of the CPI (Maoist) and by dissenting the government established by law Fostered enmity between different groups over religion, caste and community.



Organizing camp for arms training

The NIA claimed in the charge sheet, “The absconding accused Milind also organized training camps to impart arms training to the other accused persons.” In this case, NIA had registered a case on 24 January this year. The violence erupted on 1 January 2018 near a war memorial in Bhima Koregaon near Pune. Allegedly provocative speeches were made during the Elgar Parishad conference held in Pune city a day earlier. The Pune Police had filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet in the case on November 15, 2018 and February 21, 2019, respectively. On September 7, the NIA arrested Gorkhe and Gaichore.

This is the whole case

The Pune police had registered cases against Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde and several other activists for their alleged contact with Maoists following the violent incidents of 31 December 2017 in Bhima Koregaon. However, these activists denied these allegations by the police. Please tell that on January 1, 2018, the battle of Koregaon-Bhima, which took place in the year 1818, had completed 200 years. On this day, people of the Dalit community in Bhima-Koregaon village of Pune district celebrate the victory of the East India Company’s army over the Peshwa army. On this day Dalit organizations took out a procession. Meanwhile, violence erupted, in which one person was killed.